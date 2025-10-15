Is This A Dream?: Fans react as ex-BBNaija rivals Mercy and Tacha show each other love online

Former rivals Mercy Eke and Tacha Akide have stunned fans this week after showing each other love and support on social media.

On October 13, 2025, Mercy Eke took to X to publicly praise Tacha, who recently attempted to set a Guinness World Record for the most cosmetic makeovers performed by a single person in 24 hours, accomplishing 145 changes at the first-ever Tacha Beauty Festival in Lagos.

“I can’t wait for the big announcement, my baby, you deserve it! @Symply_Tacha. I owe you one,” Mercy wrote.

Tacha then replied, acknowledging Mercy’s effort to attend her Tacha Beauty festival, “Mercy LAMBO for a reason!! I know u really wanted to make that flight.”

The affectionate exchange between the BBNaija: Pepper Dem stars quickly went viral, with fans expressing disbelief and excitement over their newfound friendship. Many still remember their heated rivalry that was the highlight of the 2019 season, which even led to Tacha’s disqualification from the show after they were involved in a physical confrontation.

Reactions:

Is this a dream?

Heiii, when did this reconciliation happen? Awwn.

After me and my childhood friend quarrel because of una? Neverrrrrrrrr. God of our lannnnnnnnnddddd.Finally, thank you.

Hmm, what's happening here??

I remember how Mercy dragged her that year lol.

Maybe I am dreaming.

Aww, this is nice to see, cos u actually robbed that girl of her crown, and it hurts till date. Nice.

Based on the comment, it is very necessary that these two stay completely away from each other, their fans has so much toxicity in them, with such a fan base, they can never be friends. It is best that they stay away from each other.

The feud between Tacha and Mercy

In 2019, Mercy and Tacha were two of the most popular housemates in the Pepper Dem season, and their fanbases were fiercely competitive. Their strong personalities often clashed in the house, leading to tension that eventually boiled over into one of the show’s most explosive moments.

Their fight, which involved shouting, name-calling, and physical aggression, led to Tacha’s disqualification after 89 days in the house. However, many fans alleged that Mercy was the one who provoked her and disregarded her personal space, thus leading to the physical altercation.

After the show, the rivalry continued, with their fanbases (“Titans” for Tacha and “Mercenaries” for Mercy) consistently clashing on social media.

