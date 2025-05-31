Nigerian influencer and media personality Enioluwa Adeoluwa, more popularly known as Enioluwa, has opened up about his relationship status and his preference for women.

Enioluwa made the revelation in a recent interview, during which he also discussed when he expects to get married.

However, when asked about his current relationship status, Enioluwa said he is not single but also not engaged. He added that factors can influence his relationship status depending on who asks and what time of day.

The 25-year-old influencer said, “I’m currently not single nor engaged, but it depends on who is asking.”

“If the president’s daughter should ask such, definitely I’m single.’

“It depends also on my mood if I choose to be in a relationship or not.”

Regarding his preference for women, Enioluwa declared, “My type is big bunda, big yansh, big heavy, mighty.”

He explained further that he wants his wife to grab attention with her appearance. However, he added that he is also particular about what is ‘inside’.

“I see what is inside, then I look at the outside. The outside calls me first,” Enioluwa said.

Enioluwa, whose friend, Priscilla Ojo, just completed her marriage to her Tanzanian husband, Jama Jux, following a number of wedding ceremonies between Nigeria and Tanzania over months, also revealed when he would most likely get married.

Giving a specific year, Enioluwa said he hopes to get married in 2027.

Enioluwa also curiously said he has ‘exed’ all of his exes from his life; therefore, he is 25 years clean and single.