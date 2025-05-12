I'm not interested in the AMVCA's - actor Ibrahim Chatta

Veteran Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta has openly stated that he has no interest in the prestigious Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCAs).
In a recent interview on the Curiosity Made Me Ask podcast, which was recorded before the 2025 edition of the award show was held, the renowned actor expressed his disinterest in the awards.
‘I am not interested; I'm not interested at all,” Chatta said, stressing that he was not going to pray to receive an award at the show, especially because he was not invited.
What would I pray for something that I'm not interested in? They didn't invite me.
According to him, he didn’t submit any film for consideration, which is why he believes the organisers had no reason to nominate or invite him
Whenever I am interested in going to the AMVCA, I would make a film and submit that film so that I can be rated and so that they can check to see if I deserve the award or not. But I've not given them any film to nominate me for.
I ask myself why I haven't even been invited, because I see younger people going. Maybe it's because I'm not a very social person and apart from that, do you even know how many awards are sitting in my home?
I've got awards from influential people, even Professor, Wole Soyinka. Odunlade who is a very sensible person awarded us. We get awards but we just don't post.
