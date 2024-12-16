I was Nigeria's sweetheart until I got divorced - Tiwa Savage

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage has opened up about the heartbreaking manner in which Nigerians switched up on her when her marriage to Teebillz ended in divorce in 2018.

During her recent interview on the Receipts podcast on Spotify, the singer recalled how much love she received from Nigerians from the time she first became famous until she got married and had her son.

Savage said, "When I came out, I was Nigeria's sweetheart when I started and I could do no wrong in Nigerian's eyes. I did everything by the books, I did everything by the books, you know, I went to university and I wasn't a baby mama. I got married then I had a baby so I did everything in the right order and everybody loved me and then everything happened."

However, after the messy public divorce and the headlines that followed, Tiwa noted a change in the public's reception of her. She noted how she was dragged and blamed for the divorce after her ex-husband announced it to the public.

She recalled, "Then I started getting hate from blogs and I started getting hate from certain people. And that's how our situation happened, he actually announced it online. I didn't break up with him but I was the one being attacked and I my baby was just a few months old and I was dealing with postpartum and my body wasn't the same and I was really depressed. Everyone then went to him and only few people came to see me."

Tiwa revealed that things got even worse after she attempted to address the situation publicly. She said, "After I did an interview to tell my side of the story, it got worse. People were like 'How dare you go and talk' 'You're a woman and you're supposed to build the house, it's your fault.'"

She also recalled how even prominent individuals discouraged her from speaking out, warning her that it would damage her public image.