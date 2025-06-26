I have no interest in activism - Made Kuti reveals

Made Kuti, singer and grandson of the legendary Fela Kuti, has revealed that, unlike his family, he has zero interest in activism, stating that his family has done enough over the past decades.
In a recent interview with Pulse Nigeria, he shared his growing scepticism about the cost and impact of fighting for change in a country where his family has historically paid the ultimate price.
When you look at Nigeria, you see how many years Fela fought. My Dad fought; Uncle Seun is speaking out now. Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti; they threw her from a storey building. She was a righteous person who was so dedicated to the growth of Africa. She risked her life for everything. They killed her for it.
Made admitted that witnessing how little Nigeria has changed despite generations of activism often leaves him disillusioned.
He explained, “You might reflect and just say, ‘Well, what’s the point of it if all these people couldn’t bring change? What’s the chance that my song or my performance can really bring change?"
But, I truly believe that it’s not so much in the power of the individual; it’s the power of the collective. I believe that it’s when the right amount of people at the right time do the right thing that can create the spark for change. But whether or not it will be in my lifetime, I don’t know. I’m not an idealist. But I do believe that everybody has to play a part for the country to be better.
We cannot keep expecting what we didn’t deliver. For me, I play my part. I want to live my life knowing that I do what I have to do. Because I want to have children, and I want to be able to look them in the eyes and said, ‘I did my best.
Selflessness, I’m very careful with that. Giving and getting nothing in return. I’m of the opinion that we have done enough already. And I’ve really no interest in activism. I’m happy to be at the right side of history, but not at the cost of the well-being of my family and the people around me.