'I Forgive the Shooter': Charlie Kirk's Widow Prays For His Killer

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, stunned 90,000 people when she publicly forgave the man suspected of killing her husband.

During Kirk’s memorial service, attended by tens of thousands at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, 2025, Erika said she forgives the suspected gunman, stating. “I forgive him because it was what Christ did. And it is what Charlie would do,” in between tears.

In her speech, Erika revealed that Charlie had been preparing a sermon for an upcoming event, underscoring his continuing commitment to what he believed in.



She urged the gathering not to let his death harden their hearts but to follow the path of forgiveness and faith that she says defined his life.

Charlie Kirk, a co-founder of Turning Point USA and a famous Conservative, was fatally shot on September 10, 2025, during a debate session at Utah Valley University.



His death, which was tagged an assassination by President Donald Trump, sent shockwaves across America and the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

His memorial captured his popularity, especially among conservatives whose opinions he promoted with his widely publicised debates.

Among the dignitaries who spoke at the memorial are President Donald Trump, Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Mark Rubio, Chief of Staff Sussie Wiles, Former Secretary for Housing Dr. Ben Carson, Conservative media personality Tucker Carson, and others.

Other guests in attendance include members of President Trump’s cabinet, the Speaker of the House, and Billionaire Elon Musk.

Gospel musicians who performed at the memorial included Brandon Lake, Chris Tomlin, Phil Wickham, Cody Carnes, and Kari Jobe Carnes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the event, Trump said Charlie Kirk loved America and died defending its freedom. "We go forward strengthened by his faith, bolstered by his courage, and inspired by his example to defend the country he lived for, for the freedoms he died for, and the values in which he so deeply believed."

Vice President JD Vance described the late Kirk as a hero and a faithful servant of God. “Charlie Kirk was a hero to this country and a faithful servant of God. Every day that we continue his mission is an honor to his memory. We've got it from here, my friend.”

There’s no date yet for Charlie Kirk’s funeral, but he’s expected to be laid to rest in Phoenix, which has been described as his adoptive hometown.

ADVERTISEMENT