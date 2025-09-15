‘Violence has no place in democracy’ — Nigerian activist reacts to Charlie Kirk’s death

Nigerian political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has condemned the killing of American conservative activist Charlie Kirk, describing it as a devastating blow to the global youth movement and democratic values.

In a statement issued in Abuja, Frank said Kirk’s death at 31 represented “a big loss to this generation,” noting that the young activist had already begun to shape political conversations far beyond the United States.

“Kirk was a rising figure whose passion for faith, country, and humanity was reflected in his work,” Frank stated, adding that his dedication to freedom of speech, association, and democracy would continue to inspire young leaders across the world.

Frank, who also serves as Ambassador of the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) to East Africa and the Middle East, urged the United States Government and Utah Governor Spencer Cox to ensure a thorough investigation into the incident.

He said swift justice would not only offer closure to Kirk’s family and followers but also “send a clear signal that political violence has no place in a democratic society.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian activist Timi Frank has condemned the killing of American conservative leader Charlie Kirk, describing his death as a major loss to democracy and global youth movements. [JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images]

The Nigerian activist further extended condolences to Kirk’s family, supporters, and former President Donald Trump, describing the late activist as a role model for youth globally.

“I commiserate with the Kirk family, his followers, and supporters both in the United States and across the world. I also extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the United States, and to former President Donald Trump,” he said.