"I’m so hurt" – Peller breaks down after Headies revokes livestream invitation

Popular content creator and livestream host, Peller, was reduced to tears during a recent broadcast after alleging that the organisers of the 2025 Headies Awards revoked their invitation for him to livestream the prestigious event at the last minute despite earlier agreements and his extensive preparations.

Peller took to his livestream on April 27, 2025, to share his pain and disappointment in a raw, emotional outburst that has since gone viral.

“I had told lots of people, I put it on my channels and everywhere,” he said during the broadcast. “Now people are talking to me anyhow and saying my glory isn't enough for the Headies. I'm not happy about this at all.”

The content creator broke down in tears amid the livestream, alleging that the committee had previously reached out to him asking him to livestream the event, adding that they made a U-turn after he agreed.

Soon, Peller went from sad to angry, claiming that the award show was against helping him, and even stopped responding to his calls.

“I no send anybody papa, these people don't help people and they're very wicked. The people behind it stopped replying and they were the ones who came to me with an invitation to livestream the Headies award, then they started giving me terms and conditions on the day of. I had prepared for it so much. I called and called.”

“I didn't get to see the celebrities I wanted to see. I never intended to go there to monetise the stream. I just wanted to livestream for fun, how much would I even get from that. It's not all about money, let other people achieve their dreams and be part of the journey. I'm so hurt and I've never been this hurt like this in my life. I only wanted to be on the red carpet to interview people.”

“How is it even that Tems' mum was the one who announced the award that she won. Headies has to pay for this! All the money I spent on preparations, you people would pay me back. You people think this is a small thing?”