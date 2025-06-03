I don't like it when people call my daughter 'Duduke' - Simi confesses

Nigerian singer and songwriter Simi has addressed a popular misconception that has followed her daughter, Adejare, since the release of her hit 2020 single, Duduke.

In a recent interview with VJ Adams, the Joromi singer gently urged fans to stop referring to her daughter as “Duduke,” clarifying that the term, while meaningful in the song, was never intended as her child’s name.

“Some people call my daughter Duduke which I don't like. That's not her name and it doesn't mean anything, I don't like it,” she declared.

The singer explained that Duduke was inspired by the sound of a heartbeat or a drumbeat, a creative way of expressing her love and excitement during her pregnancy at the time, and not a literal name.

Maybe if it meant something good like 'blessing', that's different. But duduke is just a beat, du du ke, sound of a drum, that's what I meant. I meant my heart beats like a drum, please stop calling my child Duduke. I get it and how it's coming from a good place so I try not to react too much.

Fans have continuously called the baby girl Duduke fo five years now, in an emotional conncection to the sng Simi sang to announce her pregnancy during the heart of COVID-19.