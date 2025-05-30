Duduke turns 5! Simi, Adekunle Gold celebrate daughter Deja’s birthday

Nigerian singer Simi is in full celebration mode as her daughter, Adejare “Deja,” famously known as the inspiration behind her hit single Duduke, turns five.
The singer, who welcomed Deja with her husband, Adekunle Gold, in 2020, took to Instagram with a heartfelt tribute to mark the special occasion. In the emotional post, Simi gushed about the joy and love Deja has brought into her life since the day she was born.
Simi posted pictures and videos of her adorable daughter over the years, highlighting fun and heartwarming moments.
This Little Light of mine. With big energy. Big heart. Big voice. Oh, how I love you...Words may try, but they could never.
Five years old. Wow. I've held and loved you with my eyes and my arms for five years. God must love me infinitely to have blessed me with you. Because you're so precious. So special. So wonderful. Not like people say it - but like it really is. You're a wonderful, delightful child. I love you with everything I am, have and hope for. Happy Birthday, Boogie (Rainbow Girl).
Simi prayed for her baby girl, wishing her long life and favour, she also prophesied greatness into her daughter’s life.
I pray that God will never hide His face from you. Your life will be for signs and wonders. You will find favor with God and man. You will prosper in all things. You will live long and you will fulfill your purpose. I pray for you with my spirit, with my heart, with my womb and in the name of Jesus. I love you. I love you. I love you.
Deja’s father Adekunle Gold also took to Instagram to celebrate his baby girl, calling the past five years a period that changed his life.
5 years ago today, you changed my world forever. You made me a father, and everyday since, you’ve made me better.Watching you grow has been the most beautiful part of my life. You get braver, kinder, and more curious every day. Sometimes I just want to pause time and stay in these moments forever. I love you more than anything.
Fans flooded her comments to celebrate the “Duduke baby,” who grew really quickly before their eyes, reminiscing on the day Simi shocked the world by announcing her pregnancy in the heat of the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.
