I built a celestial church parish - Singer Wasiu Ayinde reveals

Popular Fuji music singer Wasiu Ayinde, also known as Kwam 1, has opened up about his religion, revealing that he is a bonafide member of the Celestial church of God, and also built a parish.

The Ade Ori Okin singer revealed this during his recent interview on the Agbaletu Radiovision podcast, stressing that religion saved him during tough times

Yes, I attend Celestial Church; I am a bona fide member of Celestial Church, a proud one. In fact, I even built a church. In times of trouble, I sought religion and I also sought the face of God in two different ways. There is no place I did not search for the face of God.

This comes months after the singer faced backlash over a term he used during his mother's funeral, which many Islamic folk deemed as offensive.

In a clip that went viral in January 2025, he was heard using the phrase “Ganusi” in reference to some Islamic clerics. Many interpreted the remark as implying that certain Alfas attend such ceremonies primarily for financial gain.

During the sermon, Sheikh Onikijipa addressed Ayinde's statement, offering corrections and criticisms while urging the musician to apologise to the Alfas. However, despite the backlash he received at the time, he refused to apologise.