Nigerian content creator Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, has opened up about her very long journey to success, revealing it took her 7 years to attain stardom.

The 34-year-old mother of one made the revelation while speaking on the TTM Show hosted by Tobi Makinde.

Going down memory lane, Kiekie, who described herself as a “late bloomer”, revealed that she started creating content as far back as 2013 but only achieved widespread recognition in 2020.

She explained that in the time she created content without recognition, her passion for what she was doing kept her going.

While she was a struggling content creator, Kiekie disclosed that she was able to support herself financially by doing jobs like fashion styling, which saw her styling singer Simi.

Recalling when her first viral breakthrough came as a content creator, Kiekie recounted that it was at the Fashion Shock Show in 2018, adding that the success opened up influencing opportunities for her.

She said, "My story is unique because I sometimes call myself a late bloomer. Because it literally took seven years to gain the spotlight.

"I started creating content in 2013 but didn’t gain the spotlight till 2020. It was seven years of me constantly doing what I love, funding what I love with the other jobs I was doing.

“Some of those who had known me before I became popular as a content creator will know that I used to be a stylist. I was once Simi’s stylist.

"My first viral content was the Fashion Shock Show that started in 2018, I was getting some influencing gigs.”

Now regarded as one of the most influential content creators in Nigeria, Kiekie attributed her success to years of unwavering dedication and consistency, noting that once she gained the spotlight in 2020, her career took flight.