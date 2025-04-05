I’ve not achieved half of what she has achieved - Kiekie on inspiration from mother

Popular content creator and actress, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, popularly known as Kiekie, has opened up about how her mother inspires her.

Kiekie spoke during an appearance on the ‘What I Said’ podcast, where she reflected on how her drive for success is influenced by her mother, a successful businesswoman in the male-dominated oil industry.

Speaking about how the strength of character her mother exhibited in her career has unapologetically shaped her journey, she declared that she is not yet half as successful as her mother.

Revealing that she comes from a supportive family, Kiekie talked about being inspired to be loud by her mother's impressive achievements in a male-dominated industry, which got people questioning her growth.

She said, “I am privileged to come from a supportive family. My mum is a very big businesswoman in the oil space, which, like many other industries, is male-dominated.

“At some point, she was the secretary of the entire association, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria. People said things like, ‘Why would you put a woman in that position?’ and others.

“I look at her and say, if this being is bursting doors like this, I am not even loud enough. I have not even achieved half of what she has achieved industry-wise.”

Shedding more light on being loud, Kiekie revealed that people often question her about being “too loud and always shouting”.

According to Kiekie, her response to this is that she is not loud enough, citing only having over 10 million followers across social media while Nigeria’s population is over 200 million.

She said, “One presenter met me on a red carpet and said, ‘Some people are of the opinion that you are too loud; you shout a lot.’ I told her she needed to be loud enough so I could learn her name.

“You have to be as loud as you can be. I am the one with the voice, I am the one with the dream, I am the one with the vision. I know what I want to achieve.