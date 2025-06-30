How I lost my virginity at 13-years-old - Pretty Mike opens up

Nigerian socialite Pretty Mike has opened up about the sexual abuse he endured at the hands of domestic staff at the tender age of 13.
According to the Daily Post, the controversial socialite appeared as a guest on the recent episode of the In The Company Of Men podcast. There, he urged parents to pay as much attention to their male children as they do to their female children, stressing that men get abused too.
Men have been encouraged to come out to talk about sexual abuse and being taken advantage of sexually at a tender age.
Recounting the abuse, Pretty Mike revealed that he was taken advantage of by not one but two different domestic staff.
I lost my virginity at 13 to my housemaid. Not even one, but two. Did that change my orientation about sex? Yes. Am I coming out to report it, to say that something negative happened to me? I think I have decided to let it go, especially at that age. Nowadays, 13 can even be seen as an adult sometimes.
For people that were taken advantage of at 6,7,8,9,10 it is totally not their fault because they had no idea. I always tell parents to pay attention to your kids, not just the females but the males also.
He emphasised what he viewed as the existence of a double standard when it comes to choosing domestic staff, asserting that only female children are considered
