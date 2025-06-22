How I dumped banking for music - Ric Hassani

Nigerian singer Ric Hassani has opened up about the moment he decided to leave his job at a top Nigerian bank to pursue music as a career.

Speaking during an interview on the CreativiTea podcast, Hassani revealed that although he struggled to break into the music industry, he didn't hesitate to make the switch when his big break presented itself.

On the difficulties he faced in breaking into the music industry, he explained that he was rejected mainly because his sound was different and did not align with what the industry considered commercially viable.

“When I first came to Lagos, nobody wanted to sign me because I came to Lagos with a different type of sound,” he said.

However, he revealed that his big break came most unexpectedly after his song was used in a proposal video posted on a popular wedding blog.

He explained that his song, and not the wedding proposal grabbed the attention of netizens with many in the comments asking whose song it was.

As a result of the buzz the song got from the video, Hassani revealed that he got an invite to perform at a show; a development that ultimately turned things around for him, music-wise.

He added that the payment he received from the show was more than his monthly salary as a bank staff, noting that this pushed him to leave his job to face the music fully.

Hassani recounted, “Somebody was getting married on Bellanaija. So they posted the proposal video, and then my song was in the background.

“Normally, when they post a proposal video, the comments are always about the couple. But this time, everybody was like, ‘What song is that?’

“So they called me for a show, and this was more than my salary. So I left Access Bank. I said, I’m not doing it again.”

Since his breakout, Hassani has cemented himself as one of Nigeria's best vocalists, with his talent earning him numerous awards and nominations.