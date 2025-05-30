Ric Hassani releases thrilling single 'Moving Train' ahead of upcoming album

‘Moving Train’, is his latest single and the emotional backbone of his upcoming album ‘Lagos Lover Boy’.

The record serves as a locomotive of loyalty, crashing through cynicism with the engine of unwavering devotion.

Set against Hassani’s signature blend of soul, pop, and African rhythm, Moving Train is a lover’s anthem wrapped in steel.

It finds Ric Hassani reaffirming his commitment to his partner, refusing to let outside voices derail their connection. “They can say love is a losing game, but I am still on a moving train to you,” he sings.

Much like the locomotives that cut across cities and terrains, 'Moving Train' barrels through doubt with momentum and purpose.

It’s a poetic and powerful engineering of sound and sentiment. A bold continuation of Ric Hassani’s legacy as a refined romantic who wears his heart like armor and turns his vulnerability into strength.

This single is a foretaste of what’s to come in 'Lagos Lover Boy', set to drop on June 13, 2025.

Since gaining attention with his hit single 'Gentleman,' Ric Hassani has held listeners spellbound with captivating releases like 'Thunder Fire You' and 'Only One'.

His works have earned him awards, millions of listeners, and the status of one of Nigeria's leading R&B voices.

His latest single is a testament to his ability to make R&B records that capture the tenderness and complexity of human feeling.