He put his tongue in my mouth - Osas Ighodaro on shocking first on-screen kiss

Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro has opened up about her experience when she engaged in her first on-screen kiss in the Nigerian movie industry.

The actress, who relocated to Nigeria from the United States in 2012, recounted the experience on a recent episode of ‘The Culture League’ podcast.

Speaking about her first on-screen kiss in Nollywood, Ighodaro recalled how the actor she was to play the scene with unexpectedly put his tongue in her mouth while shooting.

She noted that his action was a rude shock to her, even though she had been prepared for the kiss, given her prior knowledge of it.

The actress explained that the actor wasn’t supposed to use his tongue for the on-screen kiss, especially since he hadn’t given her a heads-up and gotten her buy-in.

She said, “My first on-screen kiss in Nigeria took me by surprise. Though, I knew the kiss was coming and I was prepared for an ‘on-screen kiss.

“In my experience, you are not supposed to put your tongue down somebody’s mouth. But the person did. On the basic level, if you are going to do an on-screen kiss you talk about it, ‘Oh I’m going to put my tongue in your mouth.’ But if you don’t talk about it then you know it’s the basics.”

Since making her Nollywood debut, Ighodaro has established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in Nigeria with appearances in some of the biggest movies at that time - “Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story” and “Man of God”. She has also won notable awards in recognition of her on-screen brilliance.