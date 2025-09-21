He brought whole Nigerian families - John Legend on Mr Eazi, Temi Otedola’s wedding

American R&B singer John Roger Stephens, popularly known as John Legend, has spoken about his experience at the wedding ceremony of Nigerian singer Mr. Eazi and Temi Otedola, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola.

The 46-year-old Grammy winner spoke glowingly about his experience at the wedding held in Iceland during a recent livestream with popular streamer Kai Cenat.

John Legend performed at the private wedding ceremony, serenading high profile guests composed of Nigerian billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote with a performance of his lovers’ anthem, ‘All Of Me’.

On his experience at the ceremony covered by international style publication, Vogue Magazine, John Legend spoke glowingly about his time there.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said, “I have sang ‘All Of You’ at a few weddings. I just sang it at the wedding of Nigerian artist, Mr Eazi. He got married a few weeks ago and I sang it at his wedding.

“He brought whole Nigerian families and crew to Iceland and got married in Iceland.”

Recall that the couple tied the nuptial knots weeks ago in Iceland in front of friends, family and a number of celebrities.

According to Vogue Magazine, the wedding took place across three countries, with the first ceremony held in Monaco on May 9, 2025, and the second two months later in Dubai.

"It was a meaningful date and location: May 9 is Eazi’s late mother’s birthday, and the Otedola family has a home in the European principality. Temi wore a custom suit designed by Wiederhoeft and jewelry by Briony Raymond for their official ceremony at Mairie de Monaco in Monte Carlo. Eazi, meanwhile, went with Louis Vuitton," Vogue reported.

ADVERTISEMENT