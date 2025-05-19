Having a child made me appreciate my parents more - Johnny Drille

Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, has opened up about how becoming a father has transformed his understanding of love, responsibility, and the sacrifices parents make.
The Mavin Records artist revealed that his life philosophy is centred around putting family first during a recent interview with Dose of Society, revealing his parenthood gave him a newfound appreciation of his parents.
The one rule I live by is family first. I would abandon anything I’m doing anywhere in the world if my family needs me, super importantly.
Family has always been my support system. Every time I got overwhelmed by the world around me, I always run back to family. And, it all felt better. They have been there for me, especially, my parents. My biggest dream in life is to be able to take care of them, and get them to see the world.
Johnny Drille recalled how his parents shielded him and his siblings from the hardships they faced while growing up.
My parents didn’t have much. I remember it was really hard sometimes and we would not have food to eat and they would figure out a way to be able to provide food for us. They just made it work and made it fun for us. Back then it looked fun, but now when I think about it, I just know they were trying to shield us from a lot of things at that time.
The singer, who became a father in November 2023, said fatherhood has given him a new lens through which he views the world and his upbringing
Now I have a daughter and I understand what it feels like to be able to nurture someone. Right now, I appreciate my parents even more for what they did for me and my siblings. Having a child changes your life in the most incredible ways.
And I think that’s not talked about enough, but I’m grateful that I have parents that were able to nurture me, especially in a crazy world like this, and to be able to navigate the different aspects of life.