Ghanaian TV station is showing my movie without my consent -Mercy Johnson cries out

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has taken to social media to call out a Ghanaian TV station for showing her movie without her consent.

Taking to Instagram, Johnson named Blazing TV as the culprit, sharing a screenshot of a message a fan had sent her to notify her of what the TV station was doing.

The actress said she is “speechless at the audacity” of the TV station to do what they did, as she asked how it “even makes sense?”

She wrote, “Ghana, Blazing TV.

"How is this even ok?

"Blazing TV in Ghana is airing my movie, The Firstborn, without my consent.

"How does this even make sense? How?

"I am speechless at the audacity of it all”.

Mercy Johnson is yet another on a growing list of Nollywood actresses who have called out Ghanaian TV stations for showing their movies without approval.

Earlier this year, in April, Bimbo Ademoye called out Ghanaian TV stations for showing her movies without authorisation. The actress tagged Ghanaian Minister of Communications, Digital Technology, and Innovation, Sam George, and the Chief Executive Officer of the country’s National Film Authority (NFA), Kafui Danku, on her Instagram post, asking them to intervene.