Nigerian music superstar Davido made a surprise stop in Abia State over the weekend, and one of his first visits turned heads across social media.

The singer paid a courtesy visit to the home of Ituma Chukwuemeka, the quietly influential transport entrepreneur better known as Mr Enviable.

Though not a household name, Enviable has built a solid reputation in Nigeria’s mobility sector through his self-styled company, Enviable Group.

In a now-viral video, Mr Enviable is seen welcoming Davido and his entourage with the traditional Igbo custom of breaking kola. His calm demeanor, understated style, and the gesture of reportedly handing Davido $10,000 in cash caught the internet’s attention.

Friends with Davido, business partner with Obi Cubana — meet Abia ‘billionaire' on everyone’s lips

Many Nigerians who had never heard of him before are now asking: “Who exactly is Mr Enviable?”

From Campus Hustle to Business Empire

Ituma’s story began at Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, where he studied and worked as an okada rider in Umuahia to make ends meet.

What began as a survival hustle gradually evolved into a deep passion for improving Nigeria’s transport landscape.

After school, he moved to Lagos and continued hustling, this time driving a tricycle (Keke) through the city’s crowded streets. That experience exposed him to the inefficiencies and gaps in Nigeria’s transit system, from affordability to eco-friendliness, and gave him a vision.

That vision would become Enviable Group, a transport-focused business with branches in Abuja, Abia and Lagos. Today, the company deals in logistics, tricycle sales and coupling, vehicle rentals, and electric mobility solutions, all under one brand.

Enter: Obi Cubana

It wasn’t long before nightlife mogul and businessman Obi Cubana entered the picture.

Known for backing grassroots success stories, Cubana officially became Chairman of Enviable Group in what many see as a landmark partnership.

“Obi Cubana’s partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, we are revolutionising transportation in Nigeria, creating opportunities and making a positive impact on our community,” Ituma said.

More Than a Businessman

At just 30 years old, Mr Enviable is already a husband, father of two, and a growing force in Nigeria’s business space. But beyond the boardroom, he’s also known in his community for giving back.

He regularly donates food items to vulnerable households in Abia and supports youth empowerment initiatives across the state.