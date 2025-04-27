'Ebuka is a great guy': Moses Bliss addresses beef rumours with ex-signee

Gospel minister, Moses Bliss has refuted rumors of a fallout between himself and ex-label signee, Ebuka Songz
The singer disclosed this during an interview at the inaugural live edition of the WithChude podcast, hosted by Chude Jideonwo.
When pressed about ongoing rumors of tension surrounding Ebuka's departure from Spotlite Nation - Bliss' record label - the 'Too Faithful' singer spoke warmly of his former protégé, describing him as a "great guy."
He said that Ebuka will go far in his ministry journey, adding that the world is yet to see the best of the 'Daddy Wey Dey Pamper' crooner.
We are humans, and you feel a certain way if people misconstrue your intentions. But you know, I'm very concerned about impressing God. My intentions are very pure, and everything is born, you know, out of love.
Ebuka is a great guy. He would do very well. I think that the world has not seen the best of him yet. The world has not seen the years. I feel like, yes, he still has greater years—with good mentors—and you know, he's going to do even greater things.
Bliss said that it's normal when an artiste moves on from a label, before clarifying that his label is more of a ministry than a traditional record outfit.
He explained that as a result of his business model, he is always obligated to respond to controversies in a way that pleases Jesus.
So I would somehow want to respond the way Jesus would respond. And if anything is going to come in the way of ministry—of representing God—I will take the part of ministry. I’m a man of God, (so) I have to respond like a kingdom person. I’m not going to respond like the world. It doesn’t matter how I feel.
But you see, the consolation and the joy is that we have been able to contribute support where necessary. He’s definitely not where he used to be—not how he met us. He’s doing a lot of good for the kingdom. He’s impacting a lot of lives. Just seeing that alone, my joy is full. I don’t care what anybody thinks. I’m happy for him. I’m rejoicing for him. I’m rooting for him.
Sometimes they still call me for events: ‘We need an Ebuka.’ I say, ‘Yeah, sure—Ebuka is available.’ So it’s all love for me. As long as the kingdom of God is expanding and the gospel is being propagated, my joy is full.
Ebuka Songz left Bliss' label in 2024 and the pair have since refuted any reports of bad blood.
