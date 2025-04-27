'Ebuka is a great guy': Moses Bliss addresses beef rumours with ex-signee

So I would somehow want to respond the way Jesus would respond. And if anything is going to come in the way of ministry—of representing God—I will take the part of ministry. I’m a man of God, (so) I have to respond like a kingdom person. I’m not going to respond like the world. It doesn’t matter how I feel.



But you see, the consolation and the joy is that we have been able to contribute support where necessary. He’s definitely not where he used to be—not how he met us. He’s doing a lot of good for the kingdom. He’s impacting a lot of lives. Just seeing that alone, my joy is full. I don’t care what anybody thinks. I’m happy for him. I’m rejoicing for him. I’m rooting for him.



Sometimes they still call me for events: ‘We need an Ebuka.’ I say, ‘Yeah, sure—Ebuka is available.’ So it’s all love for me. As long as the kingdom of God is expanding and the gospel is being propagated, my joy is full.