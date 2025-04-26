Pope Francis laid to rest as the world mourns man ‘with an open heart’

The world bid an emotional farewell to Pope Francis on Saturday, as hundreds of thousands gathered in Rome to honour the beloved Argentine pontiff who led the Catholic Church with humility and heart for over a decade.

An estimated 400,000 mourners packed St. Peter’s Square and the surrounding streets, paying tribute to the man often hailed as “the pope among the people.” World leaders, including US President Donald Trump, joined the crowds to honour the first Latin American pope who served from 2013 until his death on Monday at the age of 88.

Following a moving funeral service at the Vatican, Francis’s simple wooden coffin — a final testament to his life of humility — was carried through the streets of Rome to the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore, one of his favourite churches. There, he was quietly laid to rest in a private ceremony.

Among the emotional scenes, 52-year-old Guatemalan pilgrim Maria Vicente clutched her rosary and wept as the coffin entered the basilica. “It made me very sad. It’s touching, that he left us like that,” she said.

14 white-gloved pallbearers bore the coffin, while a children’s choir filled the church with solemn hymns and placed baskets of flowers at the altar. His marble tomb carries just a simple inscription: “Franciscus” — his name in Latin.

Over 50 heads of state were in attendance, with notable moments including President Trump’s brief but significant meetings with several world leaders, among them Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky — their first encounter since their much-publicised Oval Office clash in February.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, delivering the homily, described Francis as “a pope among the people, with an open heart,” celebrating his vision of a Catholic Church that welcomes everyone with open doors. His words were met with spontaneous applause from the crowds gathered under Rome’s brilliant blue sky.