Don’t let that girl go - Do2dtun backs singer Paul Okoye amid rape allegations

Media personality Do2dtun has stepped into the ongoing controversy about rape and infidelity allegations against Peter Okoye, one-half of the famous defunct music duo, P-Square.

In a post on his X account on Thursday, September 25, 2025, the celebrity hypeman urged Okoye to follow through with his threat to initiate a lawsuit against his accuser. He noted that he has been a target of online vitriol due to similar allegations, declaring his desire to make an example of the perpetrators.

Listen, @rudeboypsquare, if you leave that girl @chubbiedivah girl, we go fight. I am Looking for a scapegoat too & I mean it. The damage is unbelievable. It’s hard to defend things you know are not true abt your personal life, especially when some dimwits say it with such audacity with no proof. I have gone through these for years, but one day will be one day. No one has the monopoly of madness.

What Happened?

The controversy began on September 23, 2025, when videos of Okoye celebrating his wife, Ifeoma’s 25th birthday. While the couple’s displays of affection elicited torrents of positive reactions, some netizens swiftly shifted the conversation.

An X user, with the username @Chubbydiva, alleged that Okoye cheated with his housemaid, while another followed up with accusations of rape and coercion.

"Raped/coerced their domestic help. She's the help, so how could she say no? Plus, she was most likely wayyy younger. When he found out , he sent his wife and sister in law at the time out of the house. Very yanmayanma nigga," replied another user in a comment that instantly drew attention for its weighty accusations.

Paul Okoye’s Response

The comment went viral and caught the attention of the singer himself, who publicly vowed to bring his accuser to book.

I hardly reply, but you see this one @chubbydiva, if you like, go private, leave X, I will find you, I will use every necessary means, power, resources, and money. You will face the law, and I will use you to set an example (scapegoat). Your only way out is to leave the surface of this earth and relocate to space. To everyone who brought my attention to her tweets, thank you.

Shortly after Okoye’s response, @Chubbydiva restricted her social media accounts, perhaps to avoid the hordes of backlash that her comment had triggered.

The Broader Issue of Defamation

Unfortunately, this is hardly the first time that a celebrity has been defamed online under the guise of ‘opinions.’ Stars like Eniola Badmus, Burna Boy, Falz, and, more recently, Dayo Amusa, have resorted to legal steps against individuals who made defamatory statements about them on social media.

