"I will find you'- Singer Paul Okoye vows lawsuit against X user over rape allegation

Paul Okoye AKA Rudeboy, who is one half of the famous duo P-Square, has threatened legal action after an X user alleged that he raped his former housemaid.

The online row began during Okoye’s wife, Ifeoma’s, 25th birthday celebration on September 23, 2025. In the wake of celebratory posts showing the couple together, and the gifts he showered her with, a different conversation ensued online.

The Allegation

Some social media users on X (formerly Twitter) alleged that Paul Okoye was unfaithful to his wife.

“Didn't he also cheat on his wife with her housemaid?” One user commented.

"Raped/coerced their domestic help. She's the help, so how could she say no? Plus, she was most likely wayyy younger. When he found out , he sent his wife and sister in law at the time out of the house. Very yanmayanma nigga," replied another user in a comment that instantly drew attention for its weighty accusations.

RudeBoy

Paul Okoye’s vows to find and punish the accuser

Rudeboy is not taking the accusation lightly. He has sworn to find the X user at all costs and make her defend the heavy allegations she levied against him.

"I hardly reply, but you see this one @chubbydiva, if you like, go private, leave X, I will find you, I will use every necessary means, power, resources, and money. You will face the law, and I will use you to set an example (scapegoat). Your only way out is to leave the surface of this earth and relocate to space. To everyone who brought my attention to her tweets, thank you."

Shortly after Rudeboy’s response, the accuser with the user name @Chubbydiva deactivated her social media accounts, but this is unlikely to save her from Rudeboy’s anger.

The Difference Between Opinions and Defamation

In this social media age, it is pertinent to understand the fine line between opinions and defamatory statements.

An opinion is a subjective statement that reflects personal beliefs, thoughts, or feelings.



It is inherently subjective and does not claim to present factual information. In general, opinions are protected under free speech laws, as they express individual viewpoints rather than definitive truths.

Section 39 of the Nigerian constitution guarantees the right to freedom of expression. It states, “Every person shall be entitled to freedom of expression, including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impact ideas and information without interference.”

However, contrary to popular belief, an opinion can be defamatory if it involves making a false statement that is injurious to the reputation of a person in the eyes of right-thinking people.

The issue of defamation being masked as opinion is a major one in Nigeria, where celebrities, including Burna Boy, Eniola Badmus, and more recently, Dayo Amusa, have taken legal steps against individuals who made defamatory statements about them.