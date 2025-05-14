DDG’s mother responds to Halle Bailey’s abuse allegations against him

DDG’s mother has broken her silence following the abuse allegations levelled against her son by singer and actress Halle Bailey.

The development comes after a Los Angeles court granted Halle a restraining order against DDG over claims of physical assault during a custody dispute.

In a statement posted online to her Instagram story, DDG’s mother said:

I don’t usually comment or say anything on this internet, even with all the negativity, lies and hatred towards mine. However, these accusations have made me realize that i have been quiet too long.

In her subsequent post, she uploaded ameme asking God to ‘Take the wheel.’

Her response follows Halle’s detailed account in court documents, where she accused the rapper of physically assaulting her while she was strapping their son, Halo, into a car seat. Halle alleges that DDG pulled her hair and slammed her face into his steering wheel, chipping her tooth in the process.

She also alleged that he verbally assaulted her during their custody arrangement discussions, saying, “Get out of my car, BITCH,”

She also asserted that he bruised her during that altercation and that he came to her house, broke her ring camera, took her phone and threw it acriss her yard.