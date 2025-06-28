Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan has come public to reveal that she currently has no plan to return to music.

She made this revelation while addressing fans' concerns about her well-being after a video of her surfaced on social media.

In a video message, Morgan clarified that the footage is over a year old, noting that she is now in a much better place.

She therefore thanked her fans for their support, including those who created a GoFundMe account to aid her return to music.

Speaking on what the future holds for her, Morgan hinted that a return to music as a career may be off the cards for her. She, however, noted that she could still do music as a fun activity.

She revealed that her focus is now on real estate and ministry, adding that she would provide more details soon.

She said: “So hello and good morning, everyone. God bless you all. There’s a video of me making rounds on social media, and I just want to address that.

“I would like to tell everyone that that video is over a year old. I’d like to let everybody know that I’m well. Thank you all for your concern. I might not be able to respond to every message, but I see them and I appreciate them.

"There’s a fan of mine that went to the extent of creating a GoFundMe account for me. I’m looking into it to see if I would like for the account to go public, because I’d like to say that when I first had my interview, there was a GoFundMe account that was created for me. But unfortunately, the person that was handling the account said the account was shut down, so I didn’t get any money from the GoFundMe apart from the money that was directly sent to my account.

“I think I’m quite maybe traumatized with the idea of setting up a GoFundMe again. Also, most importantly, I would like to be very straightforward with everyone—that my immediate goal or my future goal is not to get back to music.

“I’m now into real estate, and I’m also into ministry, of which I’ll be dropping more details in due time. I wouldn’t like to tell people that I’m setting up a GoFundMe to get back to music or anything like that. I’m not sure about music for me.

“I was very passionate about music. I literally started music when I was a teenager and did that for a decade non-stop. That was everything I knew. After what I went through with music, I feel like it was basically a detour to take me back to my original state, which is me.

“I don’t regret making music, but I think I made a lot of it with so much passion. As of now, I can tell you that I didn’t get what I deserved, but I give all glory to God. I certainly will tell you that I might not be able to go back to music and do it the way I used to. I might be able to return to it in a better way, or I might never want to go back at all.

“If I ever decide to do music again, it would just be for the fun of it. You never can tell what tomorrow holds. I’m not going to shut all the doors and say I’ll never record again or get in the studio. I don’t know what tomorrow holds.

“But I would like to tell everyone that if you wish to donate to the GoFundMe account, please know that getting back to music is not definite—and that’s what it is.