Nigerian singer Cynthia Morgan, aka Madrina, has swiftly clapped back at peter of the P-Square pop group, who mentioned her name in his recent social media rant, amid his family’s ongoing legal woes.

Peter, also known as Mr. P, took to Instagram on June 4, 2025, to accuse his brothers Paul Okoye (Rudeboy) and former manager Jude Okoye of betrayal, manipulation, and theft. The Afropop star vented his frustration, referencing past disputes within the family and adding fuel to the fire of an already complicated legacy.

He wrote, “Exactly what I was talking about: their publicist doing everything for me to look like a liar. I am not MayD or Cynthia Morgan; I am PETER OKOYE, the one and only THE ROCK/OKWUTE of the Okoyes. The truth shall surely prevail.#UnaThiefAbiUnaNoThief #FamilyDoesNotStealFromFamily”

Peter’s comments didn’t sit well with Cynthia Morgan, who famously had a bitter fallout with Jude Okoye under his Northside Entertainment label. In a response via her Instagram story, the “German Juice” singer said:

I have a mixed feeling about my name popping up like this. I am not a weak person. Certain family members made it look so... you ©peterpsquare included... until you found out what they were doing to you too. Na me listen to una sha.

Cynthia’s statement implied that Peter was not just a bystander in the mishandling of her career, but a participant, or at least silent in the face of it

Her response has stirred reactions online, with many revisiting her years-old allegations in a new light and agreeing with her.

Perfect example of “corruption is sweet until it happens to you”

He played a role too into Cynthia life because it’s backfired he is claiming to be righteous

Toh! She wasn’t lying after all