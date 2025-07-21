Content Creator Jarvis reveals she has her sights on movie-making

Popular Nigerian content creator Jarvis is ready for her next big move — and it has nothing to do with TikTok trends.

In a recent interview with Channels Television, the rising digital star revealed that while content creation brought her into the spotlight, her true ambition lies in film and business.

“I actually see this as a side hustle. I just want to be a businesswoman who is very rich and lives comfortably with my family, my husband, and children. That’s what matters.”

She revealed that her big dream involves breaking into Nollywood and building a platform for others, using hers.

Movie-making. My eyes are on it. I literally want to have a platform for other young people to showcase their talents because it wasn’t easy for me. I had to create my own platform myself.

Jarvis, known for her hyper-realistic Non-Player-Character (NPC) characters, revealed that finding her niche on social media was anything but ‘easy.’

TikTok AI content creator Jarvis finally speaks after being accused of halting her content because of her relationship with Peller.

My niche is very difficult because you don’t want to keep repeating the same thing. Humans are insatiable… You need to come up with new ideas and concepts.

After a brief hiatus to re-strategise with her team, Jarvis returned with a unique character that helped her stand out — drawing inspiration from international trends and adapting them for the Nigerian audience.

“I saw them doing this NPC on live stream and here in Nigeria, nobody was doing that, and I already had this cartoon character in me. For some time, I took a break, and people asked why I stopped. But I was thinking, I and my team were thinking of how to re-strategise and bring up something new. It’s not actually easy.”

Like many digital stars, she had to win over her family, who were initially skeptical about her career choice. But that changed as her fame grew.