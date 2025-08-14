Charly Boy visits bus stop formerly named after himself, now Olamide Baddo Bus Stop

Veteran entertainer, Charly Boy, has visited the popular “Charly Boy Bus Stop” in Gbagada, which was recently renamed the ‘Olamide Baddo Bus Stop’ after rapper Olamide.

In an Instagram post, the self-styled Area Fada shared a video of himself at the newly renamed location, making light of the change.

My people, U can already guess where your Area Fada dey? Olamide Baddo Bus Stop! Yes o, na the same bus stop wey una sabi since… now na Baddo get am. Street na street, e no get age limit, abi?

Taking a swipe at what he described as unnecessary power plays, Charly Boy said that other landmarks would also be changed.

I just dey inside car dey laugh yeye people wey wan show Fada power. The Emperor of Nigeria go soon rename everywhere. Next thing, dem go name airport after one DJ, then call National Assembly ‘Comedy Central.’ Yeye dey smell.

Still, the 73-year-old insisted he wasn’t personally bothered by the change:

For me? I still go dey fresh, I still dey cruise, and I still no send anybody wey no like am. Life too short to dey vex for bus stop name change, when I never chop. Dia Fathers.

The renaming has sparked mixed reactions online; while many fans of Olamide welcomed the move, others questioned why Charly Boy’s name, a decades-long fixture at the stop, was replaced.

The socialite himself, during a news interview, condemned the renaming, calling the move very silly and petty.