Burna Boy, Olamide, and Dangote Celebrate Seyi Tinubu’s 40th Birthday

“Legendary, indescribable, resilient, kind,” those were just some of the words used to describe Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he marks his 40th birthday.

On October 17, 2025, Seyi shared a heartwarming compilation video of birthday well-wishes from some of Nigeria’s most prominent figures. Music superstars Burna Boy, Olamide, and Tiwa Savage were among the notable personalities who sent in birthday tributes celebrating his milestone year.

It wasn’t just entertainers who joined in the celebration. Business moguls, including Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola, also appeared in the clip, extending their congratulations to the businessman and philanthropist.

In the caption accompanying the video, Seyi expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love, writing:

So Grateful. Each message reminds me of the love, support, and friendship I am blessed with. Thank you alI am deeply touched and truly grateful. God Bless you all.

However, not everyone was impressed by the star-studded show of affection. The video sparked a wave of backlash online, as many Nigerians questioned why celebrities and business leaders were so eager to celebrate the president’s son, while many Nigerians remain impoverished under his father's rule.

Comments flooded social media, with critics calling out what they saw as blatant “bootlicking” and double standards:

Una go serve father serve son. Una no get shame for una family

If he’s not a presido pikin una fit celebrate am like that ???

A bunch of clowns wey don old finish, wey 4 a sane society dey no worth to be celebrated, just gather dey wish Pharaoh pikin happy birthday all becus dem wan chop for Pharaoh table. And u, abeg wetin u dey try do with that video? U dey promote something or you wan educate us?

What is his contribution to society?

After Tinubu's tenure, they will move on to the next president's son, as long as he's interested in politics. Ass licking is a culture in Nigeria as long as you have money and power. They would do same to Okoya's son if you ask them the same questions.

Seyi Tinubu’s Impact

Beyond being known as the president’s son, Seyi Tinubu has built a name for himself as a businessman and philanthropist.

He is the co-founder of Loatsad Promomedia, a leading outdoor advertising and digital marketing company in Nigeria. Over the years, he has also been involved in several charitable causes through the Noella Foundation, focusing on youth empowerment, education, and community development.