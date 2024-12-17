Bovi's comment about parents 'letting children be' sparks reactions online

Nigerian comedian Bovi has stirred a heated debate on social media following his remarks about parenting and disciplining children.

During a recent interview on the Honest Bunch podcast, Bovi shared his unconventional parenting approach, saying, "I don't advocate for beating children; you should let children be. My son breaks the television just for the fun of it when he's upset. He'd throw stuff at it and break it but it got the age that he got to where he started to feel remorse."

The actor also recounted how his son broke three different televisions at home in the heat of anger on different occasions.

"The video I posted online that he broke a TV was actually the third one, not the first. I didn't buy a cheaper one the second time but thank God for capacity. If I couldn't afford a second TV then my approach would have been totally different. That's why I feel, most times when we hit kids, check: Are you really trying to correct them or are you frustrated?" he added.

The comedian’s remarks immediately sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with many users expressing disapproval of his stance. Some questioned his parenting style, while others criticised his leniency.

Read reactions below:

"Bovi - 'Let children be. The Bible - 'spare the rod and spoil the child”

"Bad parenting that’s why kids these days are so rude and not well trained 😌"

"I hope his violent nature ends at your doorstep. Make e Shaa no carry am near another person pikin cos we won’t let him be."

"Bovi 😂😂😂If you don’t understand sarcasm,you would be angry 😂😂"