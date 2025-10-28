Black People’s Suffering in America Is Nothing Compared to Africa – Odumodublvck Claims

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has drawn comparisons between the struggles of Black people in America and Africa, arguing that Africans sometimes treat each other more harshly than outsiders do.

During a recent interview with BET, the rapper acknowledged the long history of racism and oppression in the United States but asserted that Black Americans today are in a much better position than many Africans still grappling with systemic hardship and internal oppression.

“We cannot deny the fact that America is now a better place for black people. Even though we know that black people have suffered in America from time, we must also encourage ourselves to step away from the victim mentality because we can see that where we are is different from where we were before,” he explained.

Odumodublvck went further, urging the Black community in America to move beyond their bitter experiences and embrace progress.

We have black-owned businesses, a black president, and black people doing well everywhere. It's time for black people to step out of that victim mentality shell and prosper. They've given us the wings to fly, so fly and don't look back. It's time to forgive; some people who did bad things did so based on the circumstances of their environment.

The award-winning rapper then drew a comparison between the experiences of Black people in America and those in Africa, calling the latter worse.

I'm a Nigerian, and I'm saying that the things black people in America have suffered are nothing compared to the things black people have suffered at the hands of black people in Africa. I'm telling you, and I'm taking it to the bank. I'd rather someone from outside do me bad than my brother. I've said what I need to say.

Odumodublvck’s View on Nigerian Politics

Odumodublvck didn’t hold back on his thoughts about Nigerian politics either. He described it as a “shambolic scene” where power often corrupts, regardless of who holds it.

Nigerian politics is a very shambolic scene. Like everywhere in the world, when you give a man power, it never goes as planned. If the man is bad, there’d always be bad people trying to make him worse, and if he’s good, bad people would try to contaminate the good. Nigeria, which is a country that isn't really developed, is a place where corruption can fly over your head.