Ayra Starr sets sight on Grammy win after setting African record

Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has spoken about her ambition to win a Grammy, make the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 and headline the Super Bowl halftime show.

The Afrobeats singer said this on the back of emerging as the first African artist to earn a Latin Diamond certification.

Ayra attained the historic feat after her international collaboration with Rvssian and Rauw Alejandro, ‘Santa’, was certified Latin Diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for grossing over 35 million streams.

The 23-year-old singer joins Rema, whose song ‘Bubalu’ is certified Platinum, as the only African artist with RIAA Latin certifications.

Meanwhile, speaking about her global aspirations on eTalk, the Mavin signed singer said she wants to have her own brand 20 years from now.

She said, “I definitely want a top Hot 100 Billboard song. That’s a must. I have to have that. I want Grammys upon Grammys. I’m going to tour the world. I feel like I’ve done that, but I want to be able to tour Asia.

“I want a number one record in the world. To be honest, just taking over. I’m already doing that, but I want to do it on a much grander scale. 10 years from now, I want to do my own Super Bowl.

“Twenty years from now, I want to have my own brand—even before then—but I want it to be a household name. Either in fashion, makeup, or beauty, skincare, or something fun. I just want to be able to do something fun and enjoy it.”