Ayra Starr explains why Wizkid is absolutely 'sick of her'

Nigerian pop star, Ayra Starr, has opened up about her relationship with Grammy-winning singer Wizkid, describing him as a hilarious and supportive friend who’s often “sick of her” antics.

In a recent interview, the ‘Rush’ singer shared a lighthearted glimpse into their dynamic as collaborators and friends.

WizKid is an amazing friend and an amazing person to be around and I could learn so much from him. He's hilarious and we have the same humour, so he's always sick of me because I try to make him laugh or something.

Ayra, who recently collaborated with Wizkid on the upbeat summer hit Gimme Dat, said her first studio session with the superstar left her panicking, a far cry from the comfortable bond they share now.

During my first session, I was panicking because it was 'Wizkid' and now we've done our music video together and I'm older. He's always telling me how much I've grown so much.

“He's such an amazing artist and having such an icon working with me shows how much of an amazing artist I am. I had to sneak that in," she added between laughter.