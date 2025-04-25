Ayra Starr and Wizkid team up for summer hit 'Gimme Dat'

Afrobeats superstar Ayra Starr is back with a new single titled 'Gimme Dat' featuring Grammy-winning megastar Wizkid.

The single, released on April 25, 2025, samples Wyclef Jean's classic records 'Diallo' and '911' featuring Mary J Blige.

The song carries a blend of the famous Galala rhythm, which Ayra Starr combines with her mid-tempo melodies.

On the song produced by VybeO and Mikababeatz, Ayra Starr singing in pidgin English, offers her unconditional love in the hopes that she doesn't get let down.

Wizkid complements Ayra Starr's verse with melodies of his own as he reciprocates her romantic declarations.

'Gimme Dat' is the second collaboration between both stars after Ayra Starr appeared on '2 Sugar' off Wizkid's fifth 'More Love, Less Ego'.

2025 has already gotten off to a busy start for the singer, who recently released the music video for her single 'All The Love'.

Her upcoming collaboration with Wizkid is set to continue an eventful year for the singer, who has become one of the defining voices in African pop music.

Known for her captivating hit singles, Ayra Starr topped Spotify's Global Impact List for 2024.

The Grammy nominee led 30 Nigerian songs connecting with global audiences thanks to her appearance on Rvssian's hit record 'Santa', which also appears on her sophomore album 'The Year I Turned 21'.

Her sophomore album enjoyed commercial success with notable records like 'Woman Commando' featuring Coco Jones and Aniita and her hit single 'Commas'.

It also contributed to her history-making MOBO win earlier in 2025, which further emphasised her status as one of Africa's biggest global exports.