Asake extends his record as the artist with the most #1 songs in Nigeria

In another landmark feat, hitmaking superstar Asake extended his record as the artist with the most number one songs in Nigeria.

He recently scored another chart topper with his new song 'Badman Gangsta' featuring French star Tiakola. The song becomes his 14th number 1 on the TurnTable Charts, which is Nigeria's foremost music aggregate chart.

The song is Asake's second chart-topper of 2025, following Olamide's '99', where he appeared alongside Seyi Vibez, Young Jonn, and Latino star Daecolm.

It also became his 11th number one as a lead artist in a series of chart-topping records that have rocketed him to international stardom since releasing his first chart-topper, 'Omo Ope' in January 2022.

2025 has been a busy year for the two-time Grammy-nominated star who recently parted ways with Empire. His new song 'Badman Gangsta' is released under his imprint Giran Republic and global distribution company Gamma.

Asake is expected to release a new album in 2025 titled 'Money'.



He made this revelation in a post on his X account on Thursday, June 5, 2025. The album titled 'Money' is derived from one of his nicknames, as he's famously known as "Mr Money" among his fans.

His debut LP is also titled 'Mr Money With The Vibes,' which further underlines the title for his upcoming fourth LP.

The album will be his fourth LP in 4 years and his fifth project since 2022 where he announced himself on the mainstream with his hit filled EP 'Ololade Asake'.