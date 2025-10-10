The man complained that while everyone showers care and attention on pregnant women, their husbands are often neglected.
During pregnancy, everyone shifts their attention to the mother, but nobody pays attention to the guy. I had my son, everyone was happy, but nobody really asked me, ‘Guy, how are you?’ I did close to 48 hours without closing my eyes. All the care is going to the wife; nobody cares about the husband. They made pepper soup for her and offered me none.
His comments quickly gained traction across social media, sparking mixed reactions from observers, including popular content creator Maraji and writer Solomon Buchi, who were on different ends of the conversation.
Maraji: “He’s making light of a woman’s sacrifice.”
Maraji, who recently gave birth to her third child, reacted to the video and criticised the man’s stance, stating that his complaint comes across as self-centred.
I don't know where this man is coming from, but if you do, please explain. The problem isn't that you're going through things; the problem is that you're trying to compare. Would you have wanted to breastfeed instead?
He's making light of the honour that it is to serve your wife in this time because the truth is that men never do anything during pregnancy. They're not the ones who carry the child, pushing the child, breastfeeding the child; you don't have to lose the weight. The only thing you can do is to be in service to your wife at that time.
Solomon Buchi: “Men experience anxiety too”
Content creator Solomon Buchi, on the other hand, defended the man’s point, saying that men also face emotional and mental strain during pregnancy.
You’re my guy, but I don't agree with you, Maraji. When my wife was pregnant, I knew the constant anxiety I had about losing my wife and child. Seeing my wife in a fragile state made me lose sleep. Yes, the woman is the one carrying the child, but we need to remember that the man is the one being strong for the family in that moment.
The Internet Makes It A Case of Men vs Women
The conversation has divided opinions online, with some observers accusing the man of attempting to divert attention from a pregnant woman undergoing massive health, mental, emotional, and physical strain.
Others, however, empathise with his opinion, which sheds light on the neglect of fathers during the pregnancy period. Men these days want to be women so bad
They are always in competition with women! Are you pregnant?
Some of y’all saying “his reasons are justified” really? Bro to Bro…. Really???? Oda, koburu…..Just marry the people who share same sentiments with you so that the pandemic no go spread!
Hmmmm…. I tire for my gender oo…. Abeg when e reach my turn, I will like my husband to be asked “how are you” to be told Jisike!( Well for active present fathers oo….) it doesn’t reduce the attention I will get, or equalize what we passed through. It will only strengthen him to support me more. I stand with Buchi on this.
So they should leave the mother and baby to focus on you. Very good.
Later they'll say men should speak up. I think we can all see why men don't speak up.
The man and the wife plays a different role in pregnancy. Women have my accolade for sure, they are the one pregnant with the baby but the man is pregnant with the worries about the safety and health of the wife and baby . His head is restless at every single step of the pregnancy. So y'all should stop writing off the man’s Feelings.
The debate highlights the ongoing tension between gender roles, emotional expression, and the expectations placed on men and women during one of life’s most intense experiences, which is pregnancy.
Pregnancy Shouldn’t Be A Battle For Attention
The pregnancy period and the months that follow are some of the most challenging periods for women and their partners.
Attention can be brought to the mental and physical challenges the process takes on men without diminishing its massive effects on women.
As a society, we can appreciate the silent struggles of men who suffer anxiety of losing their partners and child, and the struggle to be physically, emotionally, and financially cater to their family.
Understanding the challenges of men shouldn’t take away from the massive sacrifices and struggles of pregnant women.
The pregnancy period shouldn’t be a contest of who gets the most sympathy from society. Rather, it should be about appreciating the sacrifices of each party and supporting them to pull through.