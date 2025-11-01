​From Regina Daniels buying a new house amid her marital crisis, celebrities joining their voices to the #JusticeForOchanya campaign, and billionaire heir Paddy Adenuga getting engaged, here’s everything that had fans talking this week.

Regina Daniels’ New House Amid Divorce Rumours with Senator Ned Nwoko

This week started with good news when actress Regina Daniels announced that she had acquired a new property, amid reports about the crisis in her marriage to Ned Nwoko.



Days after accusing Nwoko of domestic violence, Daniels shared a video of her newly purchased building with the caption: “In my house, I am a Queen! I needed a roof over my head, so I got this for me and my family.”



This appears to be her latest move in her effort to separate from her billionaire husband, whom she accused of physical and emotional assault.

Nigerian Celebrities Lend Their Voices To The #Justiceforochanya Movement

The tragic story of Ochanya Ogbanje, a 13-year-old girl who died after years of sexual abuse, resurfaced online this week as Nigerians renewed calls for justice.



The movement gained fresh momentum amid calls to reopen the case and bring the perpetrators to justice. Celebrities such as Hilda Baci, Ayra Starr, Tunde Ednut, and BBNaija’s Saskay, among others, used their platforms to amplify the call for accountability.

Tanzania Protesters Loot Singer Juma Jux’s Fashion Store

This week, protests escalated in major cities across Tanzania as opposition supporters denounced Wednesday's presidential and parliamentary elections as a sham.



Hundreds of demonstrators barricaded roads, lit bonfires, and tore down posters of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Some protesters also began looting stores, including Priscilla Ojo’s husband Juma Jux’s. She confirmed this in a Snapchat post, stating that the store was not burned.

Oladips Alleges EFCC Collected N10 Million Before His Release

Rapper Oladips claimed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) accused him of evading tax and collected ₦10 million from him before granting his release.



He claimed that he was detained for five days in a smelly detention centre, and had to rely on his friend and hitmaker Zlatan, who sent him food and ensured his well-being during his time in custody.

He explained, “It’s just one smelling place like that. They just packed us in there like sardines, and they gave us nonsense food. Funny enough, it was Zlatan who was sending me food. Zlatan is not even a friend, that’s my blood. I’m not even supposed to be there, first of all. Like, why did I spend four to five days there when you people (EFCC) didn’t find anything on me, not even a single thing? And they still collect N10 million from me before they released me.”

Ngozi Nwosu Opens Up on Surviving a Violent Marriage

Veteran actress Ngozi Nwosu recently spoke on surviving domestic abuse. Sharing the details of her previous marriage, which broke down due to constant domestic abuse, she urged people to walk away at the first sign of violence.

Mike Adenuga’s Son Paddy Announces Engagement

41-year-old Paddy Adenuga, son of billionaire telecom magnate Mike Adenuga, announced his engagement this week, sharing a photograph of an emerald-cut engagement ring on Instagram with the caption: “My faith in God never waivered… and in return, He blessed me with YOU. My forever love.”

