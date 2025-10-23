Billionaire Son of Mike Adenuga, Paddy, Announces He’s Getting Married After 2 Failed Engagements

Paddy Adenuga has announced his engagement.

The 41-year-old businessman and son of Nigerian billionaire Dr Mike Adenuga, shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, 23 October 2025.

The photo showed two intertwined hands resting on his knee, his fiancée’s engagement ring catching the light.

The caption read: “My faith in God never waivered… and in return, He blessed me with YOU. My forever love.”

The ring is an elegant emerald-cut diamond, very similar in style to the one worn by Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée, Georgina Rodríguez.

Who is Paddy Adenuga’s fiancée?

Paddy did not tag or name his partner in the post.

The woman’s identity remains a mystery, though whispers online suggest her name may be Laila. However, no official confirmation has been given, and neither party has addressed the speculation.

A Private Man with a Public Life

Born in London, Paddy Adenuga has long balanced a quiet personal life with the public expectations that come from being heir to one of Africa’s largest business empires.

His father, Dr Mike Adenuga, is the founder of Globacom, one of Nigeria’s biggest telecommunications companies, and an influential oil magnate.

Mike Adenuga

Paddy himself has spent years working within the family’s investment operations while building his own ventures in finance and energy.

Despite the public interest in his life, he has remained largely private, occasionally sharing reflective posts on faith, business, and love.

In 2018, he published an essay on his website reflecting on his past relationships and the lessons learned from them, saying he believed that God’s timing is perfect.

However, this marks his third engagement, following two previous attempts in 2010 and 2012, which he has openly described as painful but full of lessons.

In a tweet posted on January 9, 2018, Paddy wrote:

"I have been engaged twice (2010, 2012) but didn’t get married on either occasion...Painful both times but a lot of lessons learned. I can't force God’s time and God’s will...In the meantime I am just taking it one day at a time."

However, his recent engagement announcement feels like the fulfilment of that patient belief.