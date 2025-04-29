Reactions as Chioma Goodhair tells Nigerian performers to learn from Juma Jux

On the heels of the recently concluded 2025 Headies Awards, Nigerian entrepreneur, Chioma Goodhair has sparked reactions after making a social media post stressing the need for Nigerian performers ‘to start putting more effort into their performances’ like Priscilla Ojo’s husband, Juma Jux.
Goodhair, who attended the award show, took to Snapchat with pictures and videos from the event, sharing her thoughts.
She expressed her admiration for Jux's stage presence, stating that the performances from some Nigerians lacked substance to her.
She wrote,
I wish Nigerian performers would start putting more effort into their performances like Juma did.I find a lot of their performances lazy and lackluster. It lacks rehearsal & substance. And it’s unfair considering the love their fans show.Don’t get me wrong Not all of them are bad the good ones are very very good but trust me the majority are terrible and have no business on stage.
While some fans agreed with Chioma's assessment, praising Jux's dynamic performance, others felt her comments were unnecessarily critical of Nigerian artists.
See some reactions below:
Don’t set him up for drags chioma. Rest.
If you watched the headies award yesterday you will relate to what she’s talking about.
Wooo Chioma good hair I love you so much but REST 📌!!!!
She just wants to bring bad market for this guy, Nigerians can love you one minute and detest you the next oh.
I enjoyed his performance. Applaud him without dragging other people into it.
Chioma allow the couple to breathe.. even her mama no choke them like this.. I know you matchmake them and you’re proud of the achievements but please rest in Jesus name.. Juma has suffered bashing from his people no con let Nigeria join their own.. it’s too early for all this drama…
Ms Chioma Mkambala please 🙏 rest in God’s name! You can hype someone without dragging others down mbok!
Juma Jux, who won the award for Best East African Artist at the Headies, has been gaining recognition in Nigeria, partly due to his marriage to Nigerian actress Priscilla Ojo, as well as his music. It is worth noting that Chioma was the person who introduced the lovebirds to each other and played cupid.