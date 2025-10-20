5 Years on: Nigerian Celebrities Remember Lives Lost During The #ENDSARS Protests

As Nigeria marks the fifth anniversary of the 2020 #EndSARS Protests, people have taken to social media to honour the memories of those who lost their lives across the country. Among those paying tributes to the fallen heroes are several celebrities who famously joined their voice with millions of Nigerian youths to demand an end to police brutality and mass corruption.

The History of the #EndSARS Protest

The #EndSARS protests began in early October 2020 after years of public outcry against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), a unit of the Nigerian Police Force accused of extortion, harassment, torture, and extrajudicial killings over the years.

The clamouring began as online activism but quickly grew into one of the largest youth-led movements in Nigeria’s history, with peaceful protests taking place across major states, including Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Oyo.

The protests, which were sustained for two weeks, reached a tragic point on October 20, 2020, when security forces led by the Nigerian Army opened fire on unarmed protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

The killings, now called the “Lekki Massacre,” resulted in heavy criticism across the globe. The Nigerian Army initially denied deploying troops to the Lekki Toll Gate before late admitting that soldiers were sent there with live ammunition at the behest of the Lagos State government.

Fifth Anniversary of the Endsars Protest: Celebrities Pay tributes To the Fallen Heroes

Falz

Nigerian rapper FalzTheBahdGuy, who was one of the public figures at the forefront of the #ENDSARS protests, took to Instagram to share a short yet powerful video of himself among other mourners holding candles in remembrance.

He wrote, “I will tell the story of the martyrs of October 20, 2020. I will tell it to anyone and everyone who cares to listen—the story of the incredibly brave ones who laid down their lives for our cause.

I will let everyone know that no matter how much they try to erase the records or deny what we witnessed, they cannot demean the immeasurable sacrifice of our heroes. The ones that were gruesomely slain at the Lekki toll gate by zombies executing orders from some tone-deaf, power-hungry cowards.

Mr Macaroni:

Comedian and activist, Mr Macaroni, who was also at the forefront of the protests, took to X with a message.

Nigerian Youths lost their lives, jobs, families, and dreams at the hands of the most corrupt and evil People we call Leaders!!! Even though my people are now in love with their Oppressors, this day, 20/10/2020, is never to be forgotten nor forgiven!

Kate Henshaw:

The veteran actress reposted a message that said, “May the souls of the EndSARS victims rest. May their killers never find peace. #EndSARS”

Aisha Yesufu

Activist Aisha Yesufu wrote, “5 years ago today, the Nigerian State decided to kill its own. #EndSARS”

Rinu Aduala

Popular Nigerian activist Rinu made a series of posts on X, eulogising those lost due to the violence.

To those who were brutally murdered by the state, the maimed, and those still in prison, we are sorry we haven’t been able to do so much more for you five years since. #EndSARS Five years on, we can only remember to resist. It shouldn’t have been at the expense of your lives. Many deniers of your deaths are still in power. We failed you, and Nigeria failed us all. #EndSARS.