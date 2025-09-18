Banjohifi’s “Pay Bills” Is the Soundtrack for Everyone Just Trying to Make It

In a music scene where many artists lean into escapism and excess, Banjohifi is cutting through the noise with something different than the truth. On his latest single, “Pay Bills”, the fast rising Nigerian artist strips things down to the raw essentials, giving voice to the everyday struggles faced by millions of Nigerians just trying to survive.

Released under his independent imprint, Hifi Entertainment, “Pay Bills” is a bold, no sugarcoating anthem for the average hustler. Built on a bedrock of Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, and gritty street-pop, the track pairs infectious grooves with lyrics that hit close to home.

“This one is not about popping bottles or private jets,” Banjohifi tells Pulseng. “It’s about paying rent, taking care of your people, and staying afloat when life dey show you pepper.”

Running just under three minutes, the track is short but potent. Banjohifi delivers his verses with soulful urgency, speaking directly to the heart of Nigeria’s working class. Whether it’s the market woman, the bike man, the 9 to 5, or the japa dreamer abroad, “Pay Bills” resonates with anyone who understands the weight of responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The production leans heavily into a percussive, street driven bounce, enough to keep the track moving on dancefloors, but still grounded in its message. It's the kind of song you can vibe to, even while reflecting on how real things are.

Following notable singles like “Scanner”, “Whining”, and “Top”, Banjohifi continues to define his sound with authenticity and intention. His music doesn’t just entertain, it represents. It speaks for the overlooked, the unheard, and those grinding behind the scenes.

With “Pay Bills”, Banjohifi isn’t chasing trends, he’s building a legacy. And in a country where survival itself is a full time job, his voice couldn’t be more necessary.

“Pay Bills” is out now on all major streaming platforms. Plugged in by Olaitan Salaudeen for MMLT!

LISTEN ON DIGITAL STORES - https://untd.io/r/AqacZzWLRcWR