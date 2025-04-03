NNPCL hikes petrol price to ₦950/litre in Abuja, ₦925 in Lagos

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has increased fuel pump prices across the country, raising the cost to ₦925 per litre in Lagos and ₦950 per litre in Abuja.

This represents a sharp increase of ₦65 and ₦70 per litre, respectively, from previous prices.

The new pricing regime, which took effect on April 2, 2025, comes just a week after independent marketers, including MRS, adjusted their pump prices upward in Lagos and northern states.

Industry experts have linked the hike to the suspension of crude oil sales to Dangote Refinery in naira, while others believe it is a consequence of the recent leadership change at NNPCL under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In Lagos, several filling stations, including NNPCL outlets along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ikorodu, Fadeyi, Ago Palace Way, Ogba, and Ikeja, have already adjusted their meters to reflect the new price of ₦925 per litre.

Similarly, in Abuja, major NNPCL stations along Wuse, Kubwa Expressway, and Jahi have begun selling at ₦950 per litre.

The development has sparked fresh concerns over the affordability of petrol and its impact on transportation and living costs.