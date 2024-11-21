FAQs: Pulse Nigeria's new website

What are the main new features of the website?

Beyond the fresh new look, the website now features infinite scrolling that allows more content to automatically load on a page; smarter search with advanced filter options; Pulse Stories for quick updates like Instagram Stories; and a dedicated hub for video content.

Why did Pulse make this change?

The update was made to ensure it is simpler and faster to find content, explore stories, and enjoy a more seamless browsing experience.

Why is the page designed this way?

Our design results from extensive testing which led us to prioritise key elements that users will most likely want to see.

What browsers are recommended for the best experience?

For the best experience on the Pulse website, use the latest versions of modern browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari, or Microsoft Edge. These browsers ensure optimal performance and compatibility with all features. It's also recommended to keep your browser updated to the newest version for security and functionality improvements.

What should I do if I experience technical issues?

If you encounter technical issues, please report immediately by sending an email to our support team at info@pulse.ng. We’ll work to resolve the problem as quickly as possible!

Where can I find the latest updates or news?

The latest news can be found on the homepage. Navigate to the right side of the website on desktop, and at the top of the screen on your mobile device to explore trending stories, updates, and breaking news.

How can I search for specific content on the website?

To find specific content on the Pulse website, use the enhanced search bar located at the top of the page. Simply type in keywords or phrases related to the topic you’re looking for, and the search tool will provide relevant results, including articles, videos, and stories. For more precise results, select any of the options below the search bar to streamline your query.

How can I provide feedback on my experience?

Sharing your feedback is easy! Just fill out this form, and let us know what you think.

Can I stream videos or listen to podcasts directly on the website?

Yes! Pulse now has a dedicated video hub where all video content is organised in one place. You can access it by clicking the video icon on the right side of your desktop screen or at the bottom of your mobile screen. Podcasts will be added in the next update, so stay tuned!

Are there plans for additional features or updates in the near future?

Yes! This redesign is just the beginning. Soon, you’ll be able to create your user profile, personalized feeds, and save/bookmark articles. Stay tuned!

Why am I seeing the same ad multiple times?

The ads you see are programmatically placed and vary by region. For example, audiences in Switzerland see different ads than those in Nigeria. In regions outside our core markets, ad demand is typically lower, which can result in repetitive ads or variations in quality.