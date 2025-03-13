You have made me so proud - Iyabo Ojo on daughter Priscilla's 24th birthday

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has showered heartfelt praise on her daughter, Priscilla Ojo, as she celebrates her 24th birthday.

Taking to social media on March 13, 2025, the proud mother expressed her joy and gratitude, highlighting how much Priscilla has made her proud. She also prayed for her daughter’s happiness and success in all aspects of her life, including her recent marriage.

Happy 24th birthday to my amazing daughter, Queen Hadiza @its.priscy On your special day, I want to pray for your continued happiness and God's abundant blessings. May your life & your new home be filled with joy, love, and success beyond your wildest dreams!

You've made me incredibly proud, and I know God will continue to guide and bless you. Your future children will bring you even more joy and pride. Here's to an incredible year ahead! I love you more than words can express, my darling. God bless your new age!

Iyabo Ojo's fans and followers took to the comment section to wish her daughter a happy birthday, showering her with praises, prayers and general goodwill as she clocks a new age.

See some comments below:

Almighty God will grant you all-around success, joy, wealth, greater accomplishment, sound health, peace and abundant prosperity in the name of Jesus.happy birthday Priscilla

Happy birthday 🎂 to a beautiful woman of substance. 🎉🎊. May this new age be blessed. Here’s to a fab day and many more gracious years to come. 😘💕💕Enjoy today Queen Hadiza.