Whitemoney responds after being called out for wearing fake designer shoes

Former Big Brother Naija winner and singer Whitemoney has humorously clapped back at a social media page that called him out for wearing 'fake Louis Vuitton shoes.'

On March 27, 2025, the singer took to Instagram and posted a video showing off his array of shoes and footwear, indicating the ones that aren't genuine designers.

Calling the page out, he said, "Ehn T20luxury, see another fake one ,I never even wear am, this one even gets petals on top. See this one, this one is like Dior but the 'I' don commot."

He stressed that in the business of shoes, their arent any 'fakes,' but shoes in differnt 'grades.' In between laughter, he added that hes an ambassador for the grade A shoes and footwear.

I have plenty of shoes, this is just a portion of them. I'm even an ambassador for grade A shoes my brother. There's nothing like fake, just grades my brother. If you give me original, I will tell you thank you. I would be so appreciative, my brother. So help me, help me. I love you ehn.

Whitemoney added that until he can afford the genuine designer shoes, he intends to buy what his pockets can carry and is under no pressure.

Deleting soon 🔜 🧑‍🦯Chaii @t20luxury don catch me finally,please help me bro I no fit afford original for now ,soon I will get there ,until then dash me a few original stuffs make I model for you ,I get better body and I be fine man 🥰,,I would appreciate on God Oyem 🙏OTAMIEMIE #nopressure