How to tell if a designer bag is real or fake

There’s nothing worse than spending your hard-earned money on what you think is a luxury designer bag, only to find out later that it’s a well-made fake.

Designer bags are more that just fashion accessories. Some people buy them as status symbol, while others simply love the craftsmanship. But with counterfeiters getting smarter, spotting a fake has become harder than ever.

Fake designer bags are everywhere, but with the right knowledge, you can easily spot the difference between an authentic bag and a fake.

So, how do you tell if your dream Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, or Dior bag is the real deal?

1. Check the quality of the materials