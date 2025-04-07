What is the security for children? - Comedian Ali Baba on why Nigerians 'Japa'

Popular Nigerian comedian Ali Baba has recently shed light on the factors driving many Nigerians to seek opportunities abroad, aka, 'Japa.'
Speaking on the Outside The Box podcast, he highlighted frustrations with the country's infrastructure, security concerns, and financial burdens as primary motivators for emigration.
Ali Baba recounted the experience of a friend, an assistant general manager at a bank, who faced substantial monthly expenses: approximately ₦130,000 on fuel and ₦1 million on diesel for electricity. These costs, combined with expenditures on education, security, and housing, amounted to about ₦22 to ₦23 million per quarter.
He said if I convert this, can I be doing it as a mortgage to a house I have overseas? Alibaba continued, emphasising the differences between living in Nigeria and abroad.
He contrasted living conditions in Nigeria with those abroad, noting that in other countries, children often attend public schools with reliable transportation, reducing educational expenses.
What is the security for children? Will anybody kidnap two of his children and come and say bring money? No. When the children graduate what are the chances that they would find work there and what are the chances that they would find work here?
Additionally, the need for personal security measures and domestic staff is lessened due to more efficient public services. Ali Baba emphasised that overseas, issues like kidnappings and police harassment are less prevalent, and job prospects for graduates are often more promising.
