Wedding bells ring as Ruger announces that ‘I’m settling down this year’

Afrobeats artiste Ruger, real name Michael Adebayo Olayinka, has announced that 2025 is the year he will get married.

The ‘Asiwaju’ singer revealed that he was motivated to make the decision by the sheer number of people currently getting married.

He explained that the trend made him question his playboy lifestyle and made him consider his advancing age. He revealed that he will turn 30 soon.

Announcing the decision via Snapchat, Ruger wrote: “Everybody is just getting married. Got me questioning myself—how long will I continue this Playboy shiii? I’m settling down this year, period. I’ll soon be 30, tf.”

Perhaps in his playboy days, the singer had previously said it was possible for him to love five women equally at the same time.

He explained that he falls in love easily, revealing that gifts and compliments make him develop feelings for women.

It appears Ruger is not the only Nigerian celebrity who has resolved to join the married train this year.

About two weeks ago, Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, offered a heartfelt prayer that this year's Valentine’s Day would be the last she celebrates as an unmarried woman.

Cuppy shared the prayer via her X handle as she wished herself a happy Valentine’s Day.

She wrote, “Happy #ValentinesDay to me! Manifesting that this is my last one unmarried. Lord, do your thing!”